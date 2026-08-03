Foundation Stone Laid for RCC Bridge Over Bega River, Promising Lifeline for South Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Addressing a long-standing need of the people of greater South Mangaldai, the foundation of a permanent RCC bridge was laid over the Bega River today.

The nearly 24-metre-long bridge, estimated to cost Rs. 1 crore, will be constructed by the Mangaldai Municipal Board. It will connect the missing link between the rural and urban areas and is expected to benefit more than 10,000 people from economically weaker sections, including students and daily wage earners, under Mowamari Gaon Panchayat and Ward No. 1, Santipara.

Mangaldai Municipal Board Chairperson Nirmali Devi Sarmah, senior journalist Mayukh Goswami and local residents were present on the occasion.

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