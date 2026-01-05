Foundation stone laid for Tingkhong Primary Health Centre in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant development for the healthcare sector of Tingkhong, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Tingkhong Primary Health Centre (PHC). The project marks an important addition to healthcare facilities in Dibrugarh district and brings welcome news for residents at the very beginning of the year.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was held in the presence of Assam Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cultural Affairs and local MLA Bimal Borah, along with senior officials of the Health Department, medical professionals, and a large gathering of local residents.

The new Primary Health Centre will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,42,82,945 under the XV Finance Commission funding of the National Health Mission. Spread across an area of 777 square metres, the facility is designed to significantly enhance access to quality healthcare services for the people of Tingkhong and surrounding areas.

According to officials, the PHC will be equipped with comprehensive medical infrastructure, including two Labour, Delivery and Recovery (LDR) rooms, examination and triage rooms, NBCC unit, minor operation theatre, nurses’ rest room, separate male and female wards, health and wellness hall/lecture room, medical store, OPD, emergency and dressing room, immunization room, AYUSH OPD, vaccine cold-chain room, pathology laboratory, administrative offices, waiting area, dietary services room, washing area, feeding room, and other allied facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Health Minister Ashok Singhal emphasized the importance of preventive healthcare and healthy living. He stated that illness often stemmed from unhealthy lifestyles and stressed that happiness, discipline, yoga, and regular physical exercise were key to staying fit.

“Prevention is more important than treatment. A healthy individual is an asset to society,” he said, urging citizens to devote at least one hour daily to physical activities such as walking, yoga, or other forms of exercise. He added that a healthy population was essential for building a strong and economically resilient Assam.

