Foundation Stone Laid for Zubeen-JVA Memorial Clock Tower in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The foundation stone for the Zubeen-JVA clock tower, to be built in memory of Zubeen Garg, was laid on the occasion of the first death anniversary of the artiste at the Bhebarghat Bus Stand in Mangaldai, in the presence of a large number of fans. The foundation stone was laid by Nilima Devi, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

In his welcome address at the inaugural ceremony, Kushal Kalita, Secretary of the Construction Committee and Principal of Gyan Bikash Academy, mentioned that the estimated cost of this clock tower, which is being sought to be built under the initiative of Gyan Bikash Academy, will be around Rs 10 lakh.

Minister Nilima Devi, after garlanding the portrait of the artiste and paying tributes, said that the new generation must keep Zubeen Garg alive forever through the study and evaluation of his creations.

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