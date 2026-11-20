OUR CORRESPONDENT

HARANGAJAO: In a major push towards infrastructure development and flood protection in Dima Hasao, foundation stones were laid for eight key development projects covering Harangajao, Mahur, Maibang, and Jinam Valley in the presence of senior leaders of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) and local representatives.

The projects are aimed at addressing the recurring problem of riverbank erosion and seasonal flooding, besides improving market facilities, trade opportunities, and connectivity in the district.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, Executive Members Monjoy Langthasa and Zosumthang Hmar, MAC John Phoitong, Chairman of CDC Harangajao Pratap Haflongbar, Chairman of CDC Hadingma Ronmanon Johori, and other dignitaries.

Among the major initiatives is the construction of a Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centre at Harangajao under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), which is expected to strengthen market access and create better economic opportunities for tribal communities. Two important connectivity projects include the construction of a bridge connecting LVJ School with New Harangajao railway station and another bridge along the Harangajao Bazar approach road.

A significant portion of the development package focuses on river protection and flood mitigation. Restoration work will be undertaken along the left bank of the Jatinga river near the PWD Bridge at Harangajao, while a flood protection wall will be constructed along the river's right bank to safeguard Harangajao Market and adjoining areas.

Similarly, flood protection walls will be constructed along both banks of the Diyung river at Mahur Town and along the left bank of the Mahur river at Maibang. Another flood protection wall along the right bank of the Jinam river will protect the market area and playground at Jinam Valley Village.