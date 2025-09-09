Founder Principal of Dikhowmukh College, Horen Bhuyan, passes away at 75

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Horen Bhuyan, the founder Principal of Dikhowmukh College passed away on Monday morning at Sivasagar’s Sukafa Multi Speciality Hospital at about 5.15 AM. He was 75. Born on January 1, 1950 in Dikhowmukh Goal gaon, Bhuyan passed his matriculation examination in 1965 from Dikhowmukh High School and later joined the Sibsagar College and took his Intermediate of Arts (IA) degree and BA in 1966 and 1969. He took his master degree in English from Gauhati University in 1972.

More than a 100 organizations paid their tributes to him.

