Four Arrested as Silchar Police Bust IPL Betting Racket in Twin Raids

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a major blow to a racket dealing in illegal betting on the IPL cricket tournament, Silchar police apprehended four persons from two separate places and recovered cash, mobile phones, and documents. During this season of the IPL, transactions of more than Rs 50 lakh had already been done, a police source hinted.

Rajat Pal, ASP, Cachar, informed that they had been closely monitoring the activities of such betting rackets. On Sunday night, a team of Silchar police raided the Udayan Complex in Das Colony and picked up three persons. They were identified as Suman Roy, Nitai Roy, and Suman Roy.

The police seized Rs 30 thousand in cash, seven mobile handsets with illegal betting apps, and five notebooks containing details of transactions. Pal said that they conducted the second raid at Ashram Road and detained another bookie named Sanjay Das. Rs 15 thousand in cash and two mobile sets were seized from his possession.

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