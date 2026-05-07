Silchar: Police Jawan shot by suspected drug peddlers, airlifted to Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: An Assam Police Battalion jawan, Sarif Hussain Kazi, suffered serious injuries after he was shot at by suspected drug peddlers at Diglang Punji, a small village in Lakhipur bordering Manipur. Kazi was first taken to Burrows Memorial Christian Hospital in Lakhipur, but as he was bleeding profusely, he was immediately shifted to Silchar Medical College & Hospital. Sources said that Kazi was then airlifted to Guwahati as his condition was found to be deteriorating.

Police sources claimed that based on concrete inputs, a team led by Lakhipur SDPC Prithwiraj Rajkhowa conducted a raid against drug peddlers near the Assam-Manipur border. During the operation, miscreants fired at the police team, and Kazi sustained injuries. Meanwhile, the miscreants disappeared into the darkness.

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