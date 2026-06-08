Four ‘cyber frauds’ arrested in Assam’s Bajali district

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Four persons have been arrested in Assam’s Bajali district for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud activities linked to an interstate network, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Jitumoni Roy, Ranjan Das, Aditya Tiwari, and Rahul Kumar. They were apprehended during a special operation conducted by the Sarupeta Police under the supervision of Bajali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhabarnath. According to police sources, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly associated with an interstate cybercrime syndicate and carried out fraudulent activities through Customer Service Centres (CSCs).

Police officials stated that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs regarding suspicious cyber-related transactions and activities in the area. During the investigation, evidence reportedly emerged linking the accused to organized cyber fraud operations spanning multiple states.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and determine the extent of the alleged fraud. Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests in connection with the case.

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