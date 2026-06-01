Golaghat District Task Force Reviews Preparations for National Immunisation Day 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A District Task Force meeting was held on Saturday at the office of the Joint Director of Health Services as part of preparations for National Immunisation Day (NID) 2026, scheduled to be observed on June 28, 2026. The campaign aims to administer polio vaccine drops to 128,060 children aged 0–5 years across Golaghat district. During the meeting, representatives from various departments, including Education, Women and Child Development, and the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), were requested to extend full cooperation to ensure the successful implementation of the special immunization drive.

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