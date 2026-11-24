Morigaon: Four suspected cattle thieves were apprehended by villagers in Assam's Morigaon district around midnight on Monday, after a Bolero pickup allegedly attempted to escape when residents signalled it to stop.

The incident occurred in Maidhali Kalongpar village, where locals intercepted the vehicle and handed the four occupants to Morigaon Police for investigation.

Local residents reportedly noticed a Bolero pickup entering the village and signalled the driver to stop. However, the occupants allegedly attempted to escape and tried to run over residents who were attempting to intercept the vehicle.

The villagers subsequently used a dumper truck to block the pickup's escape route. They managed to apprehend all four occupants as they attempted to flee. The incident led to the detention of four men suspected of involvement in cattle theft.

The four detained individuals have been identified as Nekimuddin Ahmed, Sajidur Rahman, Abul Hussain and Abdul Siddat.

The residents also reportedly recovered an unspecified quantity of suspicious materials allegedly connected with cattle theft.

The vehicle intercepted by villagers was a Bolero pickup bearing registration number AS 02 EC 4777.

The villagers allegedly assaulted the detained occupants before police personnel arrived. The four men and the seized pickup were subsequently handed over to Morigaon Police.

Following the incident, Morigaon Police took custody of the detained individuals and the intercepted vehicle. The four suspects were moved to Morigaon Sadar Police Station for interrogation and further investigation.

Authorities are yet to provide additional details regarding the recovered materials and the findings of the suspects' questioning, according to the supplied report.

Further details regarding the seized materials, the suspects' interrogation and any subsequent police action are awaited.

The four men remain suspects in the case.