Four Suspects, Including Minor, Apprehended in Bokakhat Goat Theft Case

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Amid frequent incidents of theft in the Mohuramukh area under Kamargaon police station in Bokakhat co-district, another case of goat theft was reported on Saturday, creating a stir in the locality. According to reports, Lakheswar Das of Bilatiya village in Mohuramukh caught the accused red-handed while they were allegedly taking away his goat in an e-rickshaw.

Subsequently, based on the statement of the e-rickshaw driver, residents apprehended four persons, including a minor, from the same village. They were later handed over to Kamargaon police station.

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