Fourth Annual Mukoli Karam Parba 2025 to be held at Laguabari

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Rajmai sub-branch, ATTWA, Rajmai sub-branch, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Laguabari branch union, Maskara branch union, Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha Rajmai branch, and Rajmai and Maskara tea estate labourers and employees, and the locals, the fourth annual Mukoli Karam Parba 2025 will be organized at the Sri Sri Lakshmi Puja Ghar premises, Laguabari, on September 13. Popular singer Priyam Banita and Sisan Nag will perform in the cultural evening.

Also Read: Laikhuta of 4th annual Mukoli Karam Parba 2025 erected at Kaliapani

Also Watch: