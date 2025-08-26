Laikhuta of 4th annual Mukoli Karam Parba 2025 erected at Kaliapani

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Athabari sub-branch, ATTWA, Athabari sub-branch, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, and primary groups, Athabari, Deroi, and labourers and employees of Kaliapani tea estate, the fourth annual Mukoli Karam Parba 2025 will be organized at the Kaliapani Garden Playground on September 3.

The Laikhuta of the event was installed at Kaliapani Garden Playground on Monday in the presence of the organizers, ATTSA leaders, and dignitaries.

Also Read: Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) commemorates 37th Martyrs’ Day in Dhekiajuli

Also Watch: