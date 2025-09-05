Fragrance of Assam Reaches Japan with Agarwood at World Expo

GUWAHATI: For the first time in history, the globally treasured Agarwood of Assam—under the ODOP (One District One Product) initiative for Golaghat—is being proudly showcased at the Osaka World Expo 2025, Japan. This pioneering participation is led by MJI Perfumes of MJI GROUP, presenting Assam’s finest Agarwood chips, oil extracts, and the first indigenous Oud-based perfumes and organic fragrances of India. The exhibition is witnessing overwhelming responses from Japanese and international visitors, with immense interest in Assam’s naturally infected Agarwood, traditionally distilled oils, and premium handcrafted fragrances. The unique blend of heritage, sustainability, and innovation has struck a chord with global consumers, buyers, and trade delegates alike—opening vast business opportunities and export potential for the state. This remarkable opportunity has been made possible by the proactive support of the Government of Assam, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Minister Industries & Commerce Department Bimal Bora for their visionary leadership in promoting Assam’s indigenous sectors on the world stage. As the world rediscovers the soulful aroma of Assam’s Agarwood, this Expo marks not just a display—but a new chapter of international trade, cultural diplomacy, and global branding for Assam, stated a press release.

Also Read: Dibrugarh: Agarwood trees discovered at Jeypore reserve forest

Also Watch: