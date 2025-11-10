Free blood test camp held in Sivasagar in memory of Shubhkaran Sharma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A free blood test camp was organized in Sivasagar recently by the Marwari Sammilan, Sivasagar Branch, in collaboration with KD Diagnostic Centre, to mark the first death anniversary of Late social worker Shubhkaran Sharma.

The camp, held at Joydayal Khemka Matri Seva Sadan, Dolmukh Chariali, witnessed enthusiastic public participation, with over a hundred people from Sivasagar town and nearby areas availing themselves of free health check-ups. During the camp, tests such as random and fasting blood sugar, hemoglobin, and uric acid were conducted free of cost.

The initiative was taken by the family members of Late Shubhkaran Sharma, a respected citizen, noted businessman, writer, and distinguished translator from Sivasagar, in his loving memory.

Sharma, who passed away on November 8, 2024, at the age of 73, had made a remarkable contribution to Assamese literature by translating around 28 religious books of Gita Press, Gorakhpur into Assamese. He also translated several other spiritual works, including Ramayana, Manav Matra Kalyanor Babe, Sadhak Sanjeevani, Geeta Tattva Bibechanai, and Geeta Prabodhini.

Besides his literary and social contributions, Sharma served as the former President of the Sivasagar Marwari Panchayat, and was actively associated with several institutions.

