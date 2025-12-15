Free coaching camp launched for Class X Bodo-medium students in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In an effort to improve the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results and ensure academic inclusion, Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das has launched a special free coaching camp for Class X students of government mother-tongue medium schools in select areas of the district.

The initiative, taken by the District Commissioner, focuses on providing intensive coaching in Mathematics, General Science, and English for students from remote and educationally backward regions. After successfully opening three such camps earlier in some of the district’s interior areas, another free coaching camp for Bodo-medium students was formally inaugurated at Chengelimara Higher Secondary School under the Naduar constituency. The camp also covers students from the nearby Bagijuli Higher Secondary School.

A total of 71 Bodo-medium students will benefit from the programme. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner Rajen Acharya, District Officer of the School Education Department and Inspector of Schools, Sonitpur District Circle, Prabhat Das, President of the School Management and Development Committee of Chengelimara Higher Secondary School Jogeshwar Das, representatives of the Balipara Bodo Xahitya Xabha and the Balipara regional unit of the All Bodo Students’ Union, along with headmasters, principals, teachers, and students.

Welcoming the gathering, District Education Officer Prabhat Das highlighted the significance of the initiative. Addressing the event as chief guest, District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das said that the programme was launched to ensure that no student in the district is deprived of quality education, especially in view of the importance of the Class X board examination. He noted that the decision was taken after observing a shortage of subject teachers for Bodo-medium students in the area. Three Bodo-medium teachers have been engaged for the coaching programme, and the District Commissioner assured that he would personally provide them with additional honorariums.

During the programme, the District Commissioner also distributed free educational and learning material kits to all 71 students and encouraged them to appear in the upcoming HSLC examination with confidence and excellence.

