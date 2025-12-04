Sonitpur DC Anand Kumar Das inaugurates paddy procurement centre at Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (Ltd) in coordination with the Sonitpur district administration and the Agriculture Department, on Tuesday opened a paddy procurement centre at Mithaaam near Dhekiajuli, under the Government’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) programme for paddy. The initiative is being implemented as per the directive of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure fair market value for producers.

Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Das inaugurated the centre by cutting a ceremonial ribbon. Along with Mithaam, another procurement point was opened at Keherukhanda for Borsola farmers.

The Assam Government has fixed the MSP of paddy at Rs 2,369 per quintal, and announced an additional support incentive of Rs 250 per quintal this year. Farmers may sell their produce at the designated procurement centres after verification through the Agriculture Department, with payments to be made electronically to their bank accounts.

Addressing farmers at the inaugural venue, DC Das urged cultivators to avail the scheme, terming it a direct benefit mechanism aimed at strengthening the rural economy. The session also saw interaction between administration officials and farmers regarding operational procedures and procurement norms.

Farmer representative Nibharani Bora of Majrowmari, speaking during the programme, appreciated the government’s step and stated that the procurement system has given cultivators financial relief and renewed confidence in paddy farming.

The DC honoured several farmers for their performance in paddy cultivation, including Nibharani Bora (Majrowmari), Karuna Kakoti (Dumduma), Rupesh Mahato (Bogipukhuri), Suga Munda (Dumduma), and Rajen Munda (Dhekiajuli). Procurement centre Director Mridul Kumar Deka informed that targets of 80,000 quintals at Dhekiajuli, 90,000 quintals at Borsola, 50,000 quintals at Jamuguri, and 35,000 quintals at Missamari were set for this season.

The scheme has been widely welcomed across Sonitpur, with farmers asserting that State-backed procurement at MSP has prevented distress sale and restored economic stability to the agricultural community. Many also noted that the initiative has reversed earlier trends where cultivators suffered losses and, in some cases, withdrew from rice farming due to poor market returns.

Also Read: Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das visits Rupajuli and Tarajuli tea estates