Free coaching for Assam Police job aspirants at Orang in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT



TANGLA: With the recruitment of various posts of Assam Police round the corner under the aegis of Youth Development Center, Mazbat MLA Charan Boro launched a month long free coaching centre for aspiring Assam Police constables at Orang in Udalguri district. Mazbat MLA Charan Boro said, "Youths are our future. Together with formal education, students must also acquire different set of skills to be employed in today's world and Youth Development Centre, Mazbat is such an initiative to empower our youths with modern skill sets through various program modules."

He further asserted that the program will help the aspiring Assam Police Constables who have cleared the physical test to prepare for the upcoming written examination. The month long coaching programme will be attended by 50 aspirants who will be mentored by Udalguri Revenue Circle Officer, Nabadeep Changmai, Udalguri HS school subject teacher, Mohan Chetry; along with Jafar Chowdhury and Patna based coach Suman Kumar as resource persons.

