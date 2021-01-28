Free eye and health check-up camp held in Biswanath Chariali

A Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI: On the occasion of Road Safety Month from January 18 to February 17, free eye and health check-up camp for the drivers of Biswanath district was organized by NHIDCL Site Office Biswanath under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Department of Health, Government of Assam on the occasion of Republic Day at Civil Hospital, Biswanth Chariali.

A good number of drivers were screened and first aid kits as well as necessary eye drops to the needy were distributed during the camp. The camp was a collaboration between the Health Department of Biswanath district and NHIDCL Biswanath. Joint Director Health of Biswanath district, Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Biswanath and NHIDCL officials took part in making this event a grand success.

NHIDCL Officials also stressed the importance of good vision which ultimately leads to safe driving. ADC Health Biswanath, Kuldip Hazarika graced the occasion with his presence and also distributed first aid kits to drivers.

