Assam: Free health camp benefits residents at Gamiripal in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A free medical camp convened by the Bharaliporiya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam in collaboration with Jamuguri Town Committee and in association with Gamiripal VDC was held at Gamiripal Natya Mandir located in the south-eastern part of Jamugurihat on Sunday. A good number of patients turned out in the free medical screening camp who were offered free medicines and counseled for better medical treatment. Blood samples were collected from the patients for diagnosis. The programme was attended by Pallabita Sarma Mahanta, chairman of Jamuguri Town Committee.

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