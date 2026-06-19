Free Hearing Aids Distributed to 119 Hearing-Impaired Beneficiaries in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant step towards creating an inclusive society and improving the quality of life for persons with hearing disabilities, 119 hearing-impaired children and individuals from Dibrugarh district were provided free hearing aids under the ‘Deaf-Free Bharat’ campaign at a programme held at the auditorium of the District Library, Dibrugarh, on Thursday. The initiative was organised by the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, in collaboration with the Deen Dayal Shravan Foundation, with financial support from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR). Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan attended the event as the chief guest, while Dr Saikat Patra, Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, participated as the guest of honour.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Reschedules Weekly Vegetable Market Due to NEET Exam