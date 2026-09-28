Free ‘Janjagriti’ cancer screening camp held in Assam's Tezpur

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TEZPUR: A free cancer screening camp titled ‘Janjagriti’ was organised at the Sankara Cancer and Research Institute on the third floor of Dorika Hospital at Majgaon, Tezpur. The day-long camp focused on the early detection of oral, breast and cervical cancers, witnessing active participation from local residents.

The camp was organised by the Sankara Cancer and Research Institute in collaboration with the Viswapragna Foundation, Women Care and Children Blooming Council, India, and Rotary Club of Tezpur, as part of efforts to create greater awareness about cancer prevention and early diagnosis.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Operating Officer of Sankara Cancer and Research Institute Debajit Kalita highlighted the growing incidence of cancer in the region and stressed the importance of preventive healthcare. He said the institute was committed to making cancer screening facilities more accessible to people through such free initiatives.

Dr Pawani Medisetti, Director of Viswapragna Foundation, emphasised the importance of regular health check-ups, particularly among women. She stressed that early detection of breast and cervical cancer can play a crucial role in timely treatment and saving lives.

Dr Priyakshi Borkotoky, Medical Officer, Palliative Care, Sankara Cancer and Research Institute and in-charge of the screening programme, explained the screening procedures to the participants. She also urged people to overcome fear and hesitation and seek medical advice promptly if they notice any symptoms associated with cancer. The programme was attended by several social workers and local representatives.

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