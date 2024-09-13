Fresh Complaint Filed Against BTC EM Arup Kr. Dey for Alleged Physical Assault on Bodoland Guest House Employee

KOKRAJHAR: A fresh complaint against the EM of BTC from BJP Arup Kr. Dey has been lodged at Fakiragram police station in Kokrajhar district on Thursday for physical assault on an employee of Bodoland Guest House, Kolkata, Ashok Shyam of Pochagargh under Fakiragram PS in Fakiragram town. In the FIR, Ashok Shyam said he had been on leave and is currently at home. He narrated that on the night of September 9 at around 10.30 pm, he went to Ganesha Puja in Fakiragram town from Railway colony residence and got tuck on the road nearby a pharmacy due to heavy traffic jam and at that moment, BTC EM Arup Kr. Dey and his convoy were also coming from the other side and got stuck. As he kept his bike aside, the convoy of the EM passed by and stopped in front of him and they came out of the car, ordered to assault him and accordingly, his six PSOs and three unofficial youths started beating him with the rifle butt on the road. He said he was saved when the local residents nearby came across and gathered. He also said he was badly beaten up on his face and body parts and taken to MRM Hospital, Kokrajhar for treatment.

In another incident, the House Guard of EM Arup Kr. Dey-Monar Ali of Athiabari under Gosssaigaon Police Station was attacked by the PSO and driver of the same EM-Hari Prasad Neok and Sanjib Nath at the night at 11 pm on September 10 at the residence of the EM. He lodged an FIR at Kokrajhar Police Station on Thursday against the PSO Hari Prasad Neok and driver Sanjib Nath. He also said he had been in the service of being House guard in the residence of EM Arup Kr. Dey for the last two years and without any reason he was attacked on that night but fortunately saved by the brother of the EM.

Meanwhile, ABMU has taken the incident seriously and alleged that the EM had suspicion on Monar Ali of being an informer to share about his misdeeds. The ABMSU also said EM Arup Kr. Dey had ordered his PSO and driver to attack house guard Monar Ali for being an informer, otherwise there was no reason to attack his house guard. They demand proper inquiry and action against the EM who, according to them, had been involved in various incidents from land related clashes in Fakiragram, incitement against the muslims and immoral WhatsApp chat with a woman etc.

