Assam: CRISP CEO and BTR CEM discuss on multiple development initiatives in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: A meeting between the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cross Industry Standard Process (CRISP) R. Subrahmanyam who was the former education secretary of the government of India was held at the CEM’s office at BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on creating a good educational environment and fostering a peaceful, smart and green Bodoland Territorial Region. Key topics included the progress of the peace project being developed by the CRISP aimed at advancing development and welfare initiatives across the region. Discussions also covered activating and training of Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), Knowledge Centres and women Self Help Groups (SHGs) throughout the region.

CEM Boro described the meeting as meaningful, thoroughly addressing development and welfare aspects of the Bodoland region. “Today, I have the privilege of holding discussions with the CRISP leadership team led by R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of CRISP and retired IAS and former education secretary, government of India,” Boro said adding, “Our discussions focused on the progress of the peace project designed by the CRISP, which is making remarkable strides in fostering development in BTR.” He also said they had reached several key decisions aimed at further energising the region, including activating and training VCDCs, Knowledge Centres, and women SHGs. I deeply appreciate the outstanding work being done by the CRISP team in supporting the growth and development of BTR. Together, we are working to build a vibrant and prosperous future for BTR, he added. The meeting was also attended by Mukesh Agarwal, state lead for CRISP, retired IPS and former DG, Civil Defence & Home Guards, government of Assam, along with secretaries of various departments of the government of BTR.

