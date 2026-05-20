Fresh Spike in Egg and Bread Prices Hits Consumers Across Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The continuous rise in prices of essential commodities has triggered widespread public concern across Assam, with consumers now facing another major blow as the prices of eggs and bread have increased sharply once again.

On Monday, egg prices in markets across the state witnessed a fresh hike. According to traders, the price of a tray of eggs, which was around Rs 170 during the last week of April, had already increased to Rs 200 and later to Rs 220 during the second week of May. From Monday, the price has reportedly gone up further to Rs 230 per tray in several markets.

Similarly, the prices of ordinary eggs imported from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal have also risen from around Rs 200 to Rs 210 per tray. Traders fear that the rates may increase further in the coming days.

The All Assam Egg Traders’ Association attributed the price hike to rising temperatures and declining production in egg-producing states. However, questions have been raised over the steep rise in Assam, especially when the National Egg Coordination Committee reportedly stated that the average egg price at the national level currently stands at around Rs 150 per tray.

Consumers and citizens have expressed frustration over what they describe as the absence of effective market monitoring and price control mechanisms. Many allege that despite repeated price hikes of daily necessities, the Food and Civil Supplies Department and administrative authorities have failed to take visible steps to regulate the market.

Adding to the burden on common people, the prices of all major bread brands have also been increased by Rs 5 from Monday. Under the revised rates, the price of a 400-gram loaf has risen from Rs 35 to Rs 40. Brown bread prices have also increased from Rs 35 to Rs 40. In some cases, traders said that the price of Rs-20 bread packets was kept unchanged, but the quantity or weight had been reduced.

Also Read: Assam Egg Prices Jump from Rs 170 to Rs 200 per Tray, Consumers and Small Businesses Hit