Freshmen Social and Prize Money Quiz Organized at Jamuguri Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The freshmen social and Naduar-level prize money quiz competition was held with a two-day programme on August 16 and 17. The prize money quiz competition organized in memory of Anjali, Minati, and Puspakanti was held on August 16.

The Naduar-level quiz competition was graced by Dulumani Nath, Jebias Turkey, and Pradip Das as quiz masters. The prize was bagged by Swapnil Bharali, Antarip Barua, and Manash Pratim Nath of Jamuguri Senior Secondary School and second prize was won by Kallol Barmudoi, Bhabarnab Goswami, and Prachurya Das of Bhaskarjyoti Adarsha Vidyapeeth while the third prize was bagged by Prarthana Kakaty, Akangshya Dristi Bhuyan, and Rodali Nath respectively. The winning teams were awarded the Anjali Kalita Memorial Award with three Rs 3000 cash awards, Minati Kalita Memorial Award with Rs 2700 cash awards, and Puspakanti Devi Memorial Award with Rs 2100 cash awards.

The freshmen social was held on August 17 at Bapuji Bhawan with Golap Kalita, Principal of the senior secondary school in the chair. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurated the open session while Priyanku Hazarika attended the event as an appointed speaker. Manash Pratim Saikia, CDC of Naduar co-district, attended the event as a distinguished guest.

A wall magazine prepared by the students was unveiled by Dharanidhar Das, a retired subject teacher. At the very outset of the programme, Chandra Mohan Nath, President of the school management committee, forwarded a welcome address while Minku Kalita and Prabal Neog conducted the proceedings. The meritorious students who had passed the recently-declared HS examination were felicitated by the school authority. Gitashree Bora who secured the highest marks in English was awarded with a cash award of Rs 3000 by the Principal, Golap Kalita.

Also Read: Assam: Jamuguri Higher Secondary School gears up for centenary celebration

Also Watch: