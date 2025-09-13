Freshmen social held at PM Shri Dekorai Higher Secondary School in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: PM Shri Dekorai Higher Secondary School of the greater Naduar area under Biswanath district observed its freshmen social on Thursday. The event began with a Borgeet which was followed by an inaugural speech offered by Pradip Das, Speaker of the students’ union.

The ceremony was presided over by Siddhartha Paul, Principal of the school. Dwijen Mahanta, a retired Principal of Chariali Girls’ Higher Secondary School and former subject teacher of the school graced the occasion as an invited guest. He spoke about how students should adapt to modern times to progress and emphasized that discipline and focus were the key mantras for shaping a successful life.

The event was attended by Dilip Rajbanshi, president of the School Management and Development Committee, and Gajilal Tossa, president of the Academic Sub-Committee. During the ceremony, students performed a chorus of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ and recited poems. At the event, Class XI student Beauty Saikia was honoured with the Best Fresher title. The ceremony concluded with a cultural programme performed by students.

