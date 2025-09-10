Freshmen social celebrated at Chatia College with daylong events

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The freshmen social of Chatia College was held on Tuesday with a daylong programme. The programme began with hoisting of the flag by Mala Bordoloi, Assistant Professor of the college, followed by swahid tarpan offered by Debendra Dev Sarma, Assistant Professor of the college, in the morning.

The open session was held with Dr Swapan Kumar Kalita, Principal of Chatia College, in the chair. Dr Sukdev Adhikari, Principal of LOKD College, Dhekiajuli, graced the occasion as an appointed speaker. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika graced the event as a distinguished guest.

The freshmen social was attended by Ganesh Pathak, President of the governing body, Dipali Bora, Principal of Chatia Senior Secondary School, as invited guests besides other dignitaries.

A series of cultural programmes showcased the talents of the newcomers.

