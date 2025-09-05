From Assam to the Seine: Goodbye Guruji Chosen for Celebrated Paris Film Festival

Festival Gange Sur Seine, held annually in Paris, showcases cinema that highlights the cultural richness and social realities of the Indian subcontinent. The selection of Goodbye Guruji marks a significant milestone for Assamese cinema, which continues to gain visibility on global platforms.

“We wanted to tell a simple story rooted in our soil,” said the film’s director. “This recognition proves that authenticity resonates universally.”

The screening in Paris is expected to open doors for broader international distribution, and has sparked interest among film festivals in Germany, Canada, and South Korea.

Goodbye Guruji is more than a film it is a gentle reminder of values that transcend borders and generations.