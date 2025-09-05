From Assam to the Seine: Goodbye Guruji Chosen for Celebrated Paris Film Festival

Guwahati: In a proud moment for Assam’s film industry, the Assamese-language feature film Goodbye Guruji has been officially selected for screening at the Festival Ganga Sur Seine in Paris, a prestigious cultural event celebrating South Asian cinema and arts.
Directed by emerging filmmaker [Insert Director's Name], Goodbye Guruji is a poignant tribute to the fading tradition of guru-shishya (teacher-student) relationships in modern India. The film explores the emotional journey of a young man revisiting his aging teacher, reflecting on the shifting values of gratitude, respect, and legacy in a fast-changing world.
What sets Goodbye Guruji apart is its authentic portrayal of Assamese rural life, its subtle use of folklore, and its minimalist yet powerful storytelling style. Shot entirely in scenic locations of Assam, the film uses natural lighting and a mostly non-professional cast, creating a raw and intimate atmosphere that has touched audiences and critics alike.
Festival Gange Sur Seine, held annually in Paris, showcases cinema that highlights the cultural richness and social realities of the Indian subcontinent. The selection of Goodbye Guruji marks a significant milestone for Assamese cinema, which continues to gain visibility on global platforms.
“We wanted to tell a simple story rooted in our soil,” said the film’s director. “This recognition proves that authenticity resonates universally.”
The screening in Paris is expected to open doors for broader international distribution, and has sparked interest among film festivals in Germany, Canada, and South Korea.
Goodbye Guruji is more than a film it is a gentle reminder of values that transcend borders and generations.
