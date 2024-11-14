Dholai Bye-Election: Dholai sees good turnout

A correspondent

Silchar: In contrast to the lacklustre campaign, the Dholai bye-election witnessed a satisfactory turnout of the voters.

All the 208 polling stations across Dholai reported a steady stream of voters throughout the day, with long lines forming early in the morning. Election officials noted that the smooth polling process and enhanced security measures contributed to the high voter turnout.

A visibly confident Parimal Suklabaidya, the local MP, who cast his vote in the early morning claimed the BJP would easily win the seat he had represented five times in the state Assembly. However, both the BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das and his Congress counterpart Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha were also confident of winning the reserved constituency. Though the Dholai bye- election seemed to witness a straight fight between the BJP and the Congress, the independent candidate Amalendu Das claimed he would spin surprise. Claiming himself as the ‘independent candidate of the BJP’, Das, once saffron brigade cadre, said, he had the support of a considerable section of the ruling party. “This year the main issue is the fight between the local candidate versus outsider stooge”, Das, after casting his vote, claimed. He said, people of Dholai knew it very well that the BJP had fielded an outsider.

