Assam Records Strong Growth in Dairy and Poultry Production

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister , Himanta biswa sarma posted on social media platform that Assam has recorded significant growth in milk, egg and meat production, highlighting the state’s progress in the dairy and poultry sectors.

Sharing the state’s performance, Sarma said milk production in Assam had increased by 28.30%, compared with a national growth rate of 18.06%. Egg production recorded an even sharper rise of 51.39%, substantially higher than the national growth of 22.17%.

The state also registered 27.69% growth in meat production, against a national growth rate of 19.40%.

Sarma highlighted the figures as an indication of Assam’s growing potential in the livestock and poultry sectors. The state government has been focusing on strengthening these sectors to improve rural livelihoods, increase farmers’ incomes and enhance local production.