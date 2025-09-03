From Growth to Garbage: Guwahati’s Urban Boom Turns Toxic

Assam News

Overflowing bins, erratic collection, and rampant dumping threaten public health and the environment in Assam’s urban heart.
The rising scale of unattended garbage and lack of systematic management is making things worse.
Guwahati: One of India’s fastest-growing cities, is facing a serious waste management problem. Overflowing dustbins, irregular garbage collection, and unchecked dumping in public areas are becoming a daily sight, turning this vibrant city into a potential health and environmental disaster.

From residential areas to commercial streets, piles of garbage are left unattended for days. Locals say that even when trucks come, they don’t follow a fixed schedule.

“Sometimes the garbage is not collected for three to four days. Stray dogs and cows scatter it all over the road,” said Rita Devi, a resident of Ulubari.

  • Health Hazards on the Rise

The combination of garbage and stagnant rainwater is making things worse. Mosquitoes are breeding in the waste, raising the risk of diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Doctors in local hospitals have already reported a rise in fever cases. “Children and elderly people are at greater risk,” said Dr. Ramesh Boro from a local clinic.

  • Dumping in Open Areas and Water Bodies

In some places, people are dumping waste in drains, empty plots, and near rivers. This not only blocks drainage systems but also pollutes the Brahmaputra and other water bodies.

“Plastic and food waste are being dumped near water sources. This is dangerous for both humans and animals,” said environmentalist Sunita Saikia.

  • Do you know What's Causing the Problem?

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) says that rapid population growth, shortage of staff, and lack of modern equipment are the main reasons behind the mess.

However, citizens and experts believe that better planning and strict rules are needed. Many also blame people’s careless behavior for worsening the situation.

Dumping grounds are everywhere right within the city.
Possible Solutions

Urban planners and environmentalists suggest a few key steps to fix the problem:

  • Regular and door-to-door garbage collection

  • Public awareness about waste segregation

  • Heavy fines for open dumping and littering

  • More investment in waste recycling and composting

  • Community participation in keeping neighborhoods clean

    Until these measures are taken seriously, Guwahati’s waste problem is likely to get worse.

