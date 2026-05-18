Fruit and Essential Food Prices Soar in Nalbari, Hitting Middle- and Lower-Income Households

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A significant increase in the prices of fruits and essential food commodities has been reported in recent days, creating widespread concern among consumers. The sudden surge has particularly affected middle- and lower-income households, making daily nutrition and household budgeting increasingly difficult.

Market sources indicate that the price of apples has increased by around Rs 20 per kg, while pomegranates have seen a rise of approximately Rs 50 per kg. Seasonal fruits such as mosambi (sweet lime) have also become costlier by nearly Rs 50 per kg. Similarly, dry fruits have witnessed steep hikes, with peanuts rising by about Rs 80 per kg, dates increasing in the range of Rs 30–Rs 50 per kg, and premium dry fruits such as cashew nuts and raisins witnessing an increase between Rs 50 and Rs 150 per kg depending on quality and market variation.

Consumers and local buyers have expressed strong concern over the continuous rise in prices of essential commodities.

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