Fuchsia and Festive: Alia Bhatt Lights Up Mumbai Durga Puja Pandal

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt added festive glamour to the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity pandal on Monday afternoon. Dressed elegantly in a fuchsia-pink saree paired with a contrasting blue blouse, she arrived alongside her close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji to offer prayers and perform aarti.

Bhatt's high-profile visit closely followed an appearance by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, at the very same pandal over the weekend. Kapoor had delighted devotees by delivering an impromptu stage performance, singing his hit track Kabira from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani—a movie notably directed by Mukerji.

"She gracefully participated in the traditional rituals and happily obliged excited fans with selfies despite the massive crowd," an organizer noted.

The star-studded festive outings come at a busy time for the family.

Both Bhatt and Kapoor are currently preparing to share the screen once again in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus, Love & War, which is slated for a major theatrical release on 21 January 2027.