Assam: Leaders and Celebrities Join the Durga Puja Celebrations

Guwahati: Assam is immersed in the colours of devotion, joy and festivity as Durga Puja celebrations continue across the state, bringing together people from different walks of life.

Actress Barsharani Bishaya participated in the traditional Ayoti rituals at her residence in Uzanbazar, Guwahati, marking the festive occasion with religious fervour.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited several Durga Puja pandals in Dibrugarh, where he sought the blessings of Goddess Durga amid the festive atmosphere.

Today, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also arrived in Silchar to join the Sharadiya Durgotsav celebrations. Sharing an update on social media, Sarma expressed happiness at spending time with the people of Barak Valley and enjoying their warm company during the festive season.

The festive spirit has also reached Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where passengers are enjoying Assam's rich cultural heritage through traditional performances, local handicrafts and authentic cuisine.

From religious rituals at homes and visits to puja pandals to cultural programmes at public spaces, Durga Puja has brought the state alive with enthusiasm and togetherness.