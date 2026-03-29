Gajraj Corps Dedicates Phase-III of 155 Base Hospital at Tezpur Military Station, Boosting Indian Army Healthcare in NE

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Reinforcing the Indian Army's continued thrust on infrastructure development in the Eastern Theatre, Phase-III of the 155 Base Hospital at Tezpur Military Station, executed by the Military Engineer Services (MES), was dedicated to all ranks and their families of Tezpur and satellite military stations in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on March 28 by Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps.

Sanctioned by the Ministry of Defence in March 2021 at a capital outlay of Rs 112.82 crore, the project was executed under the aegis of Chief Engineer Siliguri Zone and CWE Tezpur. Construction commenced in November 2021 and was completed within a compressed time frame, reflecting efficient planning and execution.

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