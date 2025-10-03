Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Udalguri with solemnity and call for Non-Violence

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Along with the rest of the country, Gandhi Jayanti was observed in Udalguri on Thursday by various government and non-government institutions. The Udalguri Municipal Board, Udalguri District Legal Services Authority and MRSDNGO jointly organized the programme at Gandhi Maidan.

The morning event commenced with Udalguri Municipal Board Chairman Rakesh Boro lighting the ceremonial lamp before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Extending greetings on the occasion, he recalled the principles of non-violence and urged all to build a clean and peaceful environment while working towards realizing Gandhi’s dream of Ram Rajya. Vice-Chairperson Prachurya Das, municipal officials and employees, ward commissioners and MRSD Principal Dr Milan Das were also present on the occasion. They paid floral tributes to Gandhi’s statue as a mark of respect.

Sanitation workers of the Municipal Board rendered special support by thoroughly cleaning and decorating Gandhi Maidan for the celebration, while PLVs of the District Legal Services Authority also extended cooperation.

