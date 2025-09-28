Diganta Barua wins Mwdwibari seat by narrow margin in Udalguri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a closely contested election for the 35 Mwdwibari Council Legislative Assembly Constituency in Udalguri, BTC, BJP candidate Diganta Barua emerged victorious, defeating his arch-rival Jagadish Sarkar of BPF by a narrow margin of 532 votes. Former executive member of BTC Diganta Barua secured 18,958 votes, while Sarkar, another former BTC executive member, garnered 18,426 votes. UPPL's Ramesh Hazarika finished third with 10,877 votes, followed by Congress candidate Himanga Saikia with 2,219 votes.

AGP-turned-independent candidate Tarun Saharia polled 1,186 votes, while other independent candidates—Tarun Chandra Kumar, Nitul Deka, Bhagya Jyoti Singha, Moon Saharia, and Kishor Baglary—received 139, 157, 101, 369, and 146 votes, respectively. A total of 55,995 voters exercised their democratic rights in this constituency. With this victory, Diganta Barua secures his second consecutive term in the BTC Council Legislative Assembly.

Also Read: BJP hails people’s mandate in BTC elections, pledges continued support for development

Also Watch: