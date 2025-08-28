Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin with devotion in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The five-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began in Hojai with religious fervour. The celebrations began on Tuesday evening at the heart of Hojai Town, i.e. Netaji Point. Since the year 2000, Hojai Baybasayee Ganpati Puja Udjapan Samiti has been celebrating the Puja with much pomp and gaiety.

A large temple themed pandal has been erected at Netaji point and sparkling light decoration added much attraction. At Hojai Baybasayee Ganpati Puja Udjapan Samiti, the festivity will conclude on August 30 with a town ‘parikarma’ with the idol of Lord Ganesha with devotees in the evening, followed by immersion at Kali Bari.

The members of the samity have requested the religious people to attend and enjoy the festivity.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, on Wednesday, large numbers of devotees gathered to pray to Lord Ganesha. Simultaneously, Shri Laxminarayan Temple and Biswanath Temple in Hojai witnessed long queues of devotees who came to offer puja and seek blessings of Lord Ganesha for better health and prosperity and also for removing obstacles of life, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees lit earthen lamps and incense sticks and offered flowers and sweets.

In Lanka, Marwari Panchayat Lanka celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with religious fervour. Devotees thronged the Ram Temple, where they celebrated the festival by offering sweets, flowers, and chanting of mantras as per Vedic rituals followed by distribution of prasadam.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh, the son of Shiva and Parvati. He is revered as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

