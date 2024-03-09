Gargaon College Electoral Literacy Club collaborately organized to promote voter awareness among students

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College Electoral Literacy Club, in collaboration with NSS Gargaon College, organized a series of activities to promote voter awareness among the students and the local community from February 28 to March 6. The event is a part of the flagship campaign on “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye”. The awareness event witnessed the active participation of about 100 NSS volunteers and students, who are actively engaged in various initiatives to encourage voter participation and understand the electoral process.

As part of the campaign, all participants took a solemn voter pledge at Lonkak Gohain Goan, Sunpura, Sivasagar to exercise their right to vote responsibly and ethically in all upcoming elections. The pledge served as a reminder of the importance of each individual’s role in shaping the democratic process through active participation.

A special talk was organized to educate the participants about the significance of voting and the electoral process. Yuvaraj Gogoi, Programme Officer of Gargaon College Electoral Literacy Club and Dr Rimjhim Borah, Programme Officer of NSS Gargaon College delivered insightful speeches highlighting the importance of voter participation, the impact of elections on society, and the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy. Their engaging presentations resonated with the audience and effectively conveyed the message of voter awareness.

The talk served as a platform for meaningful discussions and exchange of ideas, empowering participants with knowledge and motivation to become informed and responsible voters. Through interactive sessions and Q&A, attendees gained valuable insights into the electoral system and were inspired to contribute to the democratic process actively.

As part of the voter awareness programme, audio-visual clips prepared by Election Commission of India (ECI) were displayed and educational materials shared among the students to promote voter awareness. Students enjoyed the session thoroughly and seemed eager to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, noted speaker, poet, and Principal of Gargaon College praised the voter awareness initiatives taken by Gargaon College Electoral Literacy Club and NSS Gargaon College under Programme Officer Yuvaraj Gogoi and Dr Rimjhim Bora, respectively.

