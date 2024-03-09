Women cell of Government Model College Kaziranga celebrated International Women’s Day

Kaziranga: Women cell of Government Model College Kaziranga (GMCK) in collaboration with IQACand Department of Sociology of GMCK celebrated the International Women’s Day 2024 in the premises of the college. The aim of organizing the programme was to make the students aware about the significance of the day. The programme began with the deliberation of IQAC Coordinator of GMCK, Dr. Trinity Borgohain, where she emphasised on the theme of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024, “Invest in Women: Accelerate the Progress” and helped the students to understand how to “Inspire Inclusion” among the people of society.

Syeda Fauzia Farmin, Assistant Professor, Department of History, GMCK has addressed the students on ‘History of Women’s Education’ where she delivered an insightful discussion on the topic. With the help of historical narratives, she helped the students to get an overview of the day. Trishna Boruah, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, GMCK helped the students to understand the women’s day significance with the help of economics lens. Her discussion covered the idea of wage gap issues among the women in the paid sector.

Boruah also mentioned about the issue of care economy which is not yet included in the GDP sector. The teachers and students have participated in the interactive session where various contemporary issues of women were discussed. The programme was hosted by Dr. Purabi Bhagawati, in-charge of Women Cell , GMCK, stated a press release.

