Gargaon College excels in Dibrugarh University BSc Final Exam with top ranks

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College, a premier institution in Sivasagar district, achieved outstanding success in the recently declared Bachelor of Science final examination results 2025 of Dibrugarh University. Students from various departments excelled, securing first-class with distinction in different disciplines. Notably, 12 students from the college ranked among the top ten positions, while hundreds secured first-class from various departments which included the department of Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Zoology, Statistics, and Physics. The college fraternity was ecstatic and took immense pride over this remarkable achievement.

Significantly, Koustavmani Bhuyan of the Geology Department and Pranjit Gogoi of the Mathematics Department secured the first class first position under Dibrugarh University. Moreover, Nawazish Charne Khan, Anushka Devi, Bastab Borboruah, Arpana Sonowal, Puja Gogoi, Kashmiri Konwali Chabukdhara, Tonmoy Boruah, Bastov Rajkonwar, and Kukil Changmai secured second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and tenth places respectively. Additionally, Mondeep Gogoi of the Statistics Department secured first class sixth position.

Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, distinguished academician and Principal of Gargaon College, and the college family were delighted with the spectacular performance of the students. Expressing satisfaction over the outstanding results of the college, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta congratulated the teachers, students and parents for this achievement and remarked that efforts will be made to continue the academic growth of the college and scale new heights of excellence in the coming days.

Also Read: Mridujyotsna Bora tops BSc exam, named best science graduate of Dibrugarh University

Also Watch: