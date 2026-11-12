Gargaon College holds career awareness programme in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: With the changing employment landscape creating new opportunities across diverse sectors, a career awareness programme was organised at Gargaon College (Autonomous) on Wednesday to guide students in exploring career prospects, developing professional skills, and preparing for future challenges.

The programme was organised by the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in collaboration with Youniquest under its youth career development initiative, AGRONI, with the theme ‘Empowering Youth... Building Future…’

Silpika Mahanta, Founder of Youniquest and Programme Director of AGRONI, attended the programme as the resource person.