BJP Will Make BTR Assam’s Most Developed Zone if Voted to Power: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Goreshwar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched an aggressive campaign for the BJP in Udalguri district, addressing two major rallies ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September 22.

Sarma addressed gatherings at Dimakuchi Tea Estate under the Bhergaon constituency and later at Bhairabkunda under Udalguri, seeking votes for BJP’s Bhergaon candidate Jousrang Boro and Bhairabkunda nominee Minon Muchahary.

He told supporters that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has lagged behind in development because the BJP has never led the council.

“The youth here deserve equal chances in government jobs. If BJP is given the mandate, I assure you BTR will become the most developed zone of Assam,” Sarma declared.

The Chief Minister said a BJP-led BTC would prioritize infrastructure development, reform of Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), and long-pending land rights issues to ensure welfare schemes directly benefit local communities.

The rallies were attended by several senior leaders, including Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia, state minister Pijush Hazarika, BJP Minority Morcha president Santiuse Kujur, and Udalguri district party chief Sunil Kumar Basumatary.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, nearly 26.7 lakh voters across 3,277 polling stations in the five BTR districts are eligible to elect the 40-member BTC council.