Gargaon College holds hands-on training workshop on cake baking and icing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A workshop on Cake baking, Icing, and Mixture preparation was organized under the aegis of the Institutional Innovation Cell, Gargaon College, on October 11. The event aimed to equip students with practical skills in cake mixture preparation, baking techniques, and decorative icing methods, thereby promoting self-employment and entrepreneurial learning among the youth.

The session began with an introduction to the fundamentals of cake preparation, emphasizing ingredient selection, mixing proportions, and temperature regulation. Niharika Phukon, owner of Niharika Foods, Dhitaipukhuri, along with her three assistants, served as the invited trainer and resource person. She demonstrated various icing and decoration techniques such as butter-cream frosting, fondant application, and piping styles, followed by a hands-on demonstration on mixture preparation.

Around 20 students participated actively in the workshop, experimenting with different designs and decorations under expert supervision. The event concluded with a display of cakes prepared and decorated by the participants.

A special speech was delivered by Principal Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, who lauded the efforts of the Institutional Innovation Cell for organizing such a creative and skill-oriented workshop. He highlighted the importance of integrating vocational skills and entrepreneurship into academic activities, encouraging students to explore innovative career opportunities.

Also Read: Gargaon college observes International Ozone Day with awareness programmes

Also Watch: