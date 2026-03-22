Gargaon College Marks International Day of Happiness With Focus on Student Wellbeing

Gargaon College in Sivasagar marked the International Day of Happiness on Friday with an enthusiastic campus celebration aimed at fostering a culture of positivity and wellbeing among its student community.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Education and the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

The event was inaugurated by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College and a respected figure in academic circles, who delivered the keynote address for the occasion.

In his remarks, Dr Mahanta spoke on the importance of happiness as a life value — not just an emotion — and shared practical insights on how individuals can actively cultivate it in their daily lives.

He encouraged students to direct their attention toward the positive aspects of life and to build a genuine sense of gratitude, framing both as habits that can meaningfully improve mental and emotional wellbeing over time.

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