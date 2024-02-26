Gargaon College organizes career counseling programme in Sivasagar, Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Geology, in collaboration with IQAC of Gargaon College, organized an online career counseling programme titled “Unleashing India’s Science Sector: Exploring Research and Job Opportunities” on Friday. The main motive of the programme was to provide students with valuable guidance and support in navigating their careers.

The online programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Chandraditya Gogoi, Head of the Department of Geology, who, in his speech, underscored the importance of organizing career counseling programmes for college-level students. One of the highlights of the inauguration was the keynote address delivered by Dr.

Sabyasachi Mahanta is a renowned academician and principal of Gargaon College. Dr. Mahanta welcomed all the participants and highlighted the transformative power of career counselling in orienting students’ lives towards a future filled with passion, purpose, and success. Dr. Surajit Saikia, IQAC Coordinator, Gargaon College, also emphasised the importance of the career counselling programmeme and congratulated the department for taking the initiative to organise such a resourceful programmeme.

The resource person, Manash Jyoti Saikia, a geologist in the Indian Bureau of Mines, delivered a talk on various job opportunities in India and other countries in the field of geology. He also gave an overview of research opportunities in India. The coordinators of the programme were Dr. Chandraditya Gogoi (HOD), Bonika Buragohain, Dr. Chirantan Bhagawati, and Dr. Dipankar Buragohain, assistant professors in the Department of Geology. The session ended with an interaction with the students and a vote of thanks delivered by Gayatree Sharma, a 6th semester student of the department.

