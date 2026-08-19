Gargaon College to host ANRF-backed international meet on sustainable environmental solutions

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Chemistry, Gargaon College (Autonomous), of Sivasagar, in Collaboration with IQAC, Gargaon College, Gargaon College Science Forum, and North East IPR Services (NEIPRS), is organising a two-day international conference on 'Integrating Multidisciplinary Approaches for Sustainable Environmental Solutions (ICIMASES-2026) in hybrid mode on August 21 and 22. The conference has been sponsored by Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Govt of India, Royal Society of Chemistry, and Gargaon College Science Forum.

An organizing committee has been constituted with Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College, as the chief patron, Diganta Konwar, Vice-Principal of the college, as the patron, Dr Anna Gogoi, Head of the Department of Chemistry, as chairman, Dr Plaban Jyoti Sarma and Dr Saheen Shehnaz Begum, assistant professors of the Department of Chemistry, as convenors, Dr Pakiza Begum, Assistant Professor of the Department of Chemistry, as the co-convenor, and the teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution as convenors and members of various sub-committees.

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