Gargaon College Records 87.34% Pass Rate with Outstanding FYUGP Results

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College (Autonomous), a premier institution of Upper Assam, has achieved outstanding success in the recently declared results of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) BA, BSc, and B Com sixth semester examinations, 2026, conducted under Dibrugarh University. Students from various departments excelled, securing a substantial number of first-class across different disciplines. The college has secured an impressive overall pass percentage of 87.34%.

In the Science stream, the college recorded a pass percentage of 92.47 per cent, with the Department of Zoology achieving a remarkable 100 per cent pass rate. In the Arts stream, students performed equally well, securing an overall pass percentage of 84.95 per cent. Notably, the Department of Sociology attained a 100 per cent pass rate. The Commerce stream, too, registered an excellent performance with a pass percentage of 93.55 per cent.

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