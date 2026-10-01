Gargaon College Workshop Urges Transparency, Accountability in Examination System

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SIVASAGAR: A one-day workshop on 'Examination and Evaluation in Autonomous Colleges: Challenges and Way Forward' was organised at Gargaon College (Autonomous) on Wednesday, focusing on accountability, transparency, reliability, and innovation in examination and evaluation practices.

The workshop was organised by the Examination Cell in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). Inaugurating the programme, Principal Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta stressed the greater responsibility of autonomous institutions in maintaining credible and transparent examination systems. He called upon faculty members to adapt to the changing requirements of autonomy and adopt innovative approaches to teaching, learning, and evaluation. In the workshop, Dr Deb Kumar Chakraborty, Professor of Economics, Dibrugarh University, delivered a lecture on 'Innovative Trends in Assessment and Evaluation.'

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